‘If You Have Guts…’ Mohammed Shami Warns People Spreading Lies About His Marriage With Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: The rumours reading Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza’s link-up were rife recently but the former has addressed all those in his recent interaction on a podcast. Many social media handles were speculating that the duo is going to tie the knot. However, when asked about the topic, Shami blasted all the users spreading such lies. He also added that everyone should be responsible while using social media.

"I urge everyone to be responsible with social media and refrain from spreading such unfounded news," he said in a Podcast on a YouTube channel.

“It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone then I could see those memes. But I would only like to say I think that memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone's life, then you must think about it and then share such things. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything.” he added.

“But I would like to say one thing - if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people and upgrade yourself then I will believe that you are a good person.”

Shami is currently undergoing recovery after sustaining an injury during the ODI World Cup last year. The pacer was seen rolling his arm in the nets a few days ago providing a positive sign for the Indian cricket team. India are currently playing against Sri Lanka in a white-ball series and they will host Bangladesh after that for a couple of Tests and three T20Is.