Explained: Will Sachin And Dhoni Be Sent To Border If India-Pakistan War Starts As They Hold Positions In Military?

Mumbai: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India retaliated through Operation Sindoor. After this, threats are being made continuously by Pakistan. The Indian Army is ready to face every threat and all three forces are prepared now.

As a result, the tension between India and Pakistan has reached its peak. In such a situation, if there is a war between India and Pakistan, will cricketers like former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar will also be sent to fight on the border as they hold positions in the Indian army has been the topic of the discussion in the recent days.

Players are part of Territorial Army

Actually, these players are part of the 'Territorial Army', which trains volunteer citizens and prepares them for emergencies. Dhoni is also part of its unit as a Lieutenant Colonel and often trains with the other soldiers. However, his role is restricted to encouragement of the youth and publicity. Sachin Tendulkar's role in the Air Force is symbolic so that his presence should inspire the youth to participate in the Indian army.

Role of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in Indian Army (ETV Bharat)

Indian forces have provided honorary positions to several personalities

Many public figures have been given honorary titles by the Indian Army in the past. This names does not only include Dhoni or Sachin, but also include names like former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, shooter Abhinav Bindra, politician Anurag Thakur, Sachin Pilot, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, actor Nana Patekar. All of them have some or the other position in the Territorial Army. Just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and he is from the Parachute Regiment. He has also undergone training for the role. Similarly, Sachin Tendulkar is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

Personalities who were given honorary position in the Indian army (ETV Bharat)

"Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Abhinav Bindra have been given honorary degrees or ranks by the army for their good work in their respective fields. Even though this is an honorary rank, when India goes through a war-like situation and a real war is waged and the need for reserve forces arises, this 'Territorial Army' can be called to their aid. Because the 'Territorial Army' comes under the reserve force. Therefore, of course, all of them will have to go to the border and fulfill their responsibility," retired Lieutenant Colonel (DR.) Satish Dhage told ETV Bharat.

What is Territorial Army?

The Territorial Army is a voluntary service in which citizens can join. It is recruited during the army recruitment and the candidate must be medically fit. The aim of the Territorial Army is to provide an opportunity to serve the country to the youth who were not able to join the army for some reason.

What is Territorial Army (ETV Bharat)

The discussion around the issue whether the cricketers like Tendulkar and Dhoni could be sent at the border in case of war. When the situation gets tough for the Indian army, the help of paramilitary forces is taken. Thus, the Territorial Army can also be called into war, but it happens on very rare occasions. The Territorial Army has participated in the Kargil wars of 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 playing a significant role.

Dhoni has taken military training

Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and belongs to the Parachute Regiment. He has also undergone training for the same role. Similarly, Sachin Tendulkar is a Group Captain. The main purpose of giving honorary degrees to these players in the army is to honor their contribution and not to send them to war.

Thus, only in rarest of rare circumstances, the Territorial army can be called.

Cricketers who have participated in war

The role of the 'Territorial Army' is important in the defence of the country and it is always ready to help the army. Therefore, if cricketers like Dhoni and Sachin are sent to war, their role can also be important. But it completely depends on the needs of the army and it is certain that they will be ready to play their role.

Earlier, India's star cricketer Hemu Adhikari participated in World War II. At that time, he was given the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Hemu Adhikari played 21 Test matches for the Indian team. CK Naidu and Kapil Dev have also received honorary degrees in the Indian Army. In such a situation, if necessary, Dhoni and Sachin can also be called to war but the chances of this are very low.