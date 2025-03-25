Iconic Gabba Set To Be Demolished Post 2032 Olympics; Cricket To Get New Home In Brisbane

Brisbane: The iconic Gabba is all set to be demolished after the conclusion of the 2032 Olympics, and cricket will move to a new 63,000-seat capacity stadium in the Victoria Park area of Brisbane. Queensland's premier David Crisafulli revealed the latest plans for the Olympic infrastructure on Tuesday with cricket at the forefront in the scheme of things.

Cricket Australia announced their international venue allocation for the next seven years in 2024, the Gabba was guaranteed international cricket until next summer but there was uncertainty around the future of the iconic venue with doubts arising over whether it should be redeveloped or replaced.

Cricket Australia released a statement saying that the decision gives certainty about venues.

“This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket. We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions, and cricket will play a major role in ensuring this significant investment delivers long-term benefits for cricket fans and the people of Queensland.” CA said in a statement.

"On behalf of the cricket community, we want to thank the Queensland Government for seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give the fans, the city and the state the stadium they deserve."

The Gabba hosted the first red-ball fixture in 1931 and has hosted 67 red-ball fixtures so far which includes two women’s Tests as well. The Gabba also hosted a fixture in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which ended in a draw.