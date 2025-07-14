Iconic 'Chepauk' Cricket Stadium Is Getting A Makeover

Chennai: The MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as the Chepauk Cricket Ground, is under renovation.

Chepauk is an important spot in Indian cricket history and also the home to the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. One of the landmark Tests at Chepauk, was the 1986 tied Test between India and Australia, which featured late Dean Jones.

Another historic match at the venue was the India versus England Test in 2008, which India won by six wickets, courtesy unbeaten hundred by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who dedicated the win to the victims of the horrific 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Chepauk is also the home for the Tamil Nadu team and close to players like former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and WV Raman. It is also one of the oldest cricket grounds in India after the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It is located on Wallaja Road, near Marina Beach, and has a total capacity to house 38,000 spectators. There are 11 pavilions, including the Anna Pavilion and the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Pavilion. This 109-year-old stadium has a total of 21 entrance gates.

This stadium is known as suitable for spin bowling and is also considered a challenging stadium for batters. This stadium has hosted many international and domestic matches, including Tests, ODIs, and the T20s.

A Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official said the renovation work is underway at this picturesque stadium. It is also understood that international cricket matches will not be held at the Chepauk Stadium until the end of this year due to the renovation work.

In particular, the paved earthen floors in the stadium have lost their softness, so work is currently underway to remove the existing earthen floors. In addition, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has informed that the grass floors throughout the stadium have been completely removed, and the necessary sand surface has been mixed with red soil and clay to create a new green grass surface. Next year, the Women's World Cup and Men's T20 World Cup will be held in India, and they are expected to be played here.