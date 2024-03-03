ICC WTC Points Table: India occupy top spot after Australia’s triumph over New Zealand

Hyderabad: India have jumped to the first place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table courtesy of Australia’s triumph over New Zealand by 172 runs in the first Test.

Australia’s win paved the way for the Indian team to ascend to the top of the points table with a win percentage of 64.58 as a result of five victories from eight matches so far. They have two defeats to their name while one match was drawn.

New Zealand are in second place with a win percentage of 60. They have racked up 36 points so far from five matches with three victories and two defeats. Australia are at the third position with seven victories from 11 games and a win percentage of 59.

Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the chief architects of the win for Australia as the former played a knock of unbeaten 174 runs while the latter picked 10 wickets in the fixture. Lyon capitalised on a spin-friendly surface and it helped him guide his team to a victory.

The Indian side will be able to maintain their position in the points table if they secure a win in the fifth Test against England starting from March 7 in Dharamshala. However, in case the fixture ends in a draw or England wins the match, Australia and New Zealand will have an opportunity to get to the top of the points table.

The second Test between Australia and New Zealand will commence from March 8, Friday.