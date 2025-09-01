Massive Increase In Prize Money For Women’s ODI World Cup; Amount Overtakes 2023 Men’s World Cup

Hyderabad: In a landmark development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced prize money for the Women’s World Cup 2025, and the amount has witnessed a huge spike from the previous edition. ICC has announced a 297 per cent increase from the previous edition for the marquee tournament, which is to be played in India and Sri Lanka from 30 September to 2 November.

Tournament prize money

The winner of the tournament will receive USD 4.48 million (39.55 Crore rupees). This amount is much more than the total prize pool, which was on offer in the last edition of the women's ODI World Cup 2022 played in New Zealand. There is a USD 3.88 million spike in the amount offered during the Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023. The winners of the competition, Australia, earned USD 4 million after lifting the trophy.

The runner-up of the tournament will be awarded an amount of Rs 2.24 million. Even the last-placed team in the competition with eight participants will get USD 250,000. With every victory in the round-robin, the team will earn USD 34,314.

“This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in an official statement.

Participant team and tournament format

India and Sri Lanka will play the opening match of the tournament on September 30. A total of eight teams - Australia, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - will take part in the tournament. Each team will play 7 matches in the tournament, and four of the teams will advance into the semifinals

Australia won the Women's ODI World Cup in 2022 when they beat England by 71 runs in the final of the competition.