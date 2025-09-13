ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Displayed In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Buzz is created around the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup-2025, which is hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The trophy of the prestigious event was displayed in Bengaluru on Satuday.

The Women's Cricket World Cup trophy was kept at the Orion Mall here and cricket lovers from the city got a chance to have a glimpse of the silverware. Not only this, but they also clicked selfies with the stunning Trophy.

India would be more then keen to lift the Trophy. Bengaluru's famed Chinnaswamy Stadium was earlier one of the venues of the tournament but later it was dropped and the matches were shifted to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Mithali Raj and Dinesh Karthik with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik were present on the occassion and they encouraged the crowd to support the tournament, which begins on Septrember 30.