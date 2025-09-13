ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Displayed In Bengaluru
Cricket buffs in Bengaluru got a chance to see the Trophy. India will be keen to win the Trophy.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 11:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: Buzz is created around the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup-2025, which is hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The trophy of the prestigious event was displayed in Bengaluru on Satuday.
The Women's Cricket World Cup trophy was kept at the Orion Mall here and cricket lovers from the city got a chance to have a glimpse of the silverware. Not only this, but they also clicked selfies with the stunning Trophy.
India would be more then keen to lift the Trophy. Bengaluru's famed Chinnaswamy Stadium was earlier one of the venues of the tournament but later it was dropped and the matches were shifted to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.
Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik were present on the occassion and they encouraged the crowd to support the tournament, which begins on Septrember 30.
The event in Bengaluru was hosted along with Rexona, Hindustan Unilever's personal care product, which is the official global sponsor of all ICC women's cricket tournaments from 2025 to 2027.
Rexona's Limited Edition Glass Roll-On Portfolio was launched to commemorate the Women's World Cup.
Vipul Mathur, Executive Director and Head of Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever, said, "This is a great platform for millions of young women to participate in sports and showcase their potential."
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The World Cup tournament will begin from September 30.
India is led by Harmanpreet Kaur in the World Cup and the Amol Muzumdar-coached team will give their all-out to lift the Trophy.
India play Australia Women in a three-match series ahead of the World Cup.