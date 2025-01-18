ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Matches Live Streaming?

16 teams will battle for the elusive U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, scheduled to takes place from January 18 to February 2 in Malaysia.

ICC Under 19 Women T20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming When and Where to watch
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Hyderabad: The ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will commence on Saturday, January 18. The defending champions India are placed in Group A along with Malaysia, Sri Lanka and West Indies. India, led by Niki Prasad, will begin their campaign on Sunday, January 19 against the West Indies at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

England, Ireland, Pakistan and the United States form Group B. Group C comprises New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa and South Africa. Group D has Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal and Scotland. Matches in the group stages will be staged until January 23, after which the Super Sixes start on January 25.

Both semi-finals are scheduled on January 31, followed by the all-important final on February 2 at the Bayuemas Oval. India are the reigning champions after the Shefali Verma-led Indian side defeated England in the 2023 edition in South Africa.

When to watch the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 live?

Matches in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will start at 8:00 AM IST and 12:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 live?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. Matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 2(HD+SD) and Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD+SD).

Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD+SD) will only telecast the semi-final and the final if India qualify.

All squads of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson

Pakistan: Komal Khan (c), Zoofishan Ayyaz, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Minahil, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Shahar Bano, Tayyaba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain

Sri Lanka: Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala, Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Sanethma, Shehara Induwari, Aseni Thalagune, Shashini Gimhani, Chamudi Praboda

New Zealand: Tash Wakelin (c), Elizabeth Buchanan, Kate Chandler, Sophie Court, Hannah Francis, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp, Ayaan Lambat, Emma McLeod, Hannah O’Connor, Darcy-Rose Prasad, Anika Tauwhare, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland

West Indies: Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

South Africa: Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

Australia: Lucy Hamilton (c) Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Bangladesh: Sumaiya Akter (c), Afia Ashima Era, Mst Eva, Fahomida Choya, Habiba Islam Pinky, Juairiya Ferdous, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akther Suborna, Nishita Akter Nishi, Lucky Khatun, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Akter, Sadia Islam

Scotland: Niamh Muir (c), Amelie Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Lucy Forrester Smith, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Ruth McKay, Emma Walsingham

Nepal: Puja Mahato (c), Sony Pakhrin, Tirsana BK, Rachana Chaudhary, Sabitri Dhami, Krishma Gurung, Kusum Godar, Seemana KC, Anu Kadayat, Kiran Kunwar, Sneha Mahara, Jyotsnika Marasini, Sana Praveen, Riya Sharma, Alisha Yadav

Samoa: Avetia Fetu Mapu (c), Olive Lefaga Lemoe, Verra Farane, Angel Sootaga So, Norah-Jade Salima, Stefania Pauga, Jane Tali'ilagi Manase, Masina Tafea, Silepea Polataivao, Katrina Uiese Taa Samu, Stella Sagalala, Barbara Ella Keresoma, Apolonia K Polataivao, Selina Lilo, Sala Viliamu

Nigeria: Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Anointed Akhigbe, Amusa Kehinde, Deborah Bassey (wk), Jessica Bieni, Christabel Chukwuonye, Omosigho Eguakun, Victory Igbinedion, Naomi Memeh, Beauty Oguai, Lilian Ude, Usen Peace, Umoh Inyene

USA: Anika Reddy Kolan (c), Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa G Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Mahesh Vaghela, Lekha Hanumant Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Nikhar Pinku Doshi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Priya Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sasha Vallabhaneni, Suhani Thadani

Ireland: Niamh MacNulty (c), Ally Boucher, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Rebecca Lowe, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Lucy Neely, Freya Sargent, Millie Spence, Annabel Squires, Alice Walsh, Genevieve Morrissey

Malaysia: Nur Dania Syuhada (c), Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Neserle Yean, Nur Alya Batrisyia, Nur Ain, Nuni Farini

