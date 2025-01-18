ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Matches Live Streaming?

ICC Under 19 Women T20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming When and Where to watch ( Getty )

Hyderabad: The ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will commence on Saturday, January 18. The defending champions India are placed in Group A along with Malaysia, Sri Lanka and West Indies. India, led by Niki Prasad, will begin their campaign on Sunday, January 19 against the West Indies at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

England, Ireland, Pakistan and the United States form Group B. Group C comprises New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa and South Africa. Group D has Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal and Scotland. Matches in the group stages will be staged until January 23, after which the Super Sixes start on January 25.

Both semi-finals are scheduled on January 31, followed by the all-important final on February 2 at the Bayuemas Oval. India are the reigning champions after the Shefali Verma-led Indian side defeated England in the 2023 edition in South Africa.

When to watch the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 live?

Matches in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will start at 8:00 AM IST and 12:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 live?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. Matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 2(HD+SD) and Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD+SD).

Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD+SD) will only telecast the semi-final and the final if India qualify.

All squads of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson