Major Changes In ICC Rules! No Ball Change After Use Of Saliva, New DRS Protocols And Much More

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council has approved several changes to the playing conditions in men’s international cricket, including the updated boundary law and the use of just one ball in ODIs. Some of the new rules have already been applied in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Some of them are related to white-ball will be effective from July 2, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Stop Clock in Tests

Just a year after introducing the stop clock in white-ball formats, the ICC is set to introduce the system in Test cricket as well. Slow over rate has been a problem in red-ball cricket as well and the sport’s governing body wants to tackle it.

According to the rule, the fielding must be ready to bowl the next over within one minute of completing the previous over. The fielding team will receive two warnings from the umpire if they fail to do so. After these warnings, the umpire will punish the fielding side with a five-run penalty on the bowling team.

India Cricket Team (AP)

The count of warnings will be reset to zero after completion of each set of 80 overs. Also, the clock will be from 0 to 60. The rule has already been in play since the beginning of the ongoing WTC cycle.

No ball change after deliberate use of saliva

Although the ban on the use of saliva on the ball continues, the ICC has stated that it is no longer mandatory for umpires to change the ball if a player is found using saliva. This change comes to avoid the scenario where teams tried to force a ball change by deliberately applying saliva to it.

Thus, the umpires will only change the ball if its condition has been drastically changed and the decision has been left entirely to the discretion of the umpires.

DRS rule change

In a scenario where a batter has been given caught behind, and he asks for a review. The UltraEdge shows that the ball has actually hit the pads and there is no contact with the bat. With the catch being ruled out, the umpire asks the third umpire to verify LBW. Earlier, the default decision or the umpire’s call was not out. However, in the updated rule, the default decision will be out, and if it goes to an umpire’s call, the batter will be dismissed.

Deliberate short-run rule modified

Earlier, the batting team would suffer a five-run penalty if the batters were caught taking a deliberate short run. Now, in the updated rule, if one of the batters is found to not make their ground deliberately to take an extra run, the umpires will ask the fielding team to decide which batter they want on strike.

India vs England cricket match (IANS)

Also, the five-run penalty will continue as part of the updated rule.