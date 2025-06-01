ICC Set To Announce Major Rule Change: All You Need To Know About It

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to bring in new changes in international cricket. The rules will be implemented from June 2025 in Test cricket but the playing conditions will be revised in all international white-ball matches from July onwards. The rule changes are regarding the use of two new balls, catches at the boundary line and teams using concussion substitutes. It is likely that the new set of rules will mostly affect ODI cricket in future.
Only one ball in ODIs after 35 Overs
Amongst the several changes made by the ICC, the rule to use only one ball after the conclusion of 34 overs is the most notable one. For the unversed, two balls are used two from two ends in the current system. However, the scenario is going to change.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, two balls will still be used till 34 overs, but the teams will be allowed to choose only one ball from the start of the 35th over.
Since when will the rule kick in?
In case, the match gets reduced to less than 35 overs, only one ball will be used from both the ends in such a scenario. This new rule in the 50-over matches will be implemented from July 2 in the series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Concussion Substitution rule changed
Another change will occur in the concussion substitution rule. The teams will now be required to name five substitutes before the resumption of the match. Also the five names must include one wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner, and one all-rounder.
Will the WTC Final be played with new rules?
The World Test Championship (WTC) final is scheduled to be held at London’s iconic Lord’s from June 11 between Australia and South Africa. The new playing conditions will be implemented in the next cycle of the WTC. There are going to be some changes regarding boundary line catches and DRS rules.