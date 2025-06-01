ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Set To Announce Major Rule Change: All You Need To Know About It

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to bring in new changes in international cricket. The rules will be implemented from June 2025 in Test cricket but the playing conditions will be revised in all international white-ball matches from July onwards. The rule changes are regarding the use of two new balls, catches at the boundary line and teams using concussion substitutes. It is likely that the new set of rules will mostly affect ODI cricket in future.

Only one ball in ODIs after 35 Overs

Amongst the several changes made by the ICC, the rule to use only one ball after the conclusion of 34 overs is the most notable one. For the unversed, two balls are used two from two ends in the current system. However, the scenario is going to change.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, two balls will still be used till 34 overs, but the teams will be allowed to choose only one ball from the start of the 35th over.

Since when will the rule kick in?