Test Cricket To Undergo New Change As 2027-29 WTC Cycle Will Feature Four-Day Tests

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to make some changes in the upcoming 2027-2029 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The sport’s governing body will sanction four-day Test matches for smaller nations in the next WTC cycle while India, Australia and England can still play traditional five-day contests according to a report by the Guardian.

The move to reduce matches by one day is likely to be a significant change and could help smaller nations play more Test matches and longer series.

"During discussions last week at the WTC final at Lord's, the ICC chair, Jay Shah, is understood to have expressed his support for four-day Tests, with a view to sanctioning them in time for the 2027-29 WTC cycle," a report in "The Guardian' newspaper mentioned.

"England, Australia and India would still be permitted to schedule five-Test series of five-day matches for the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the first iteration of which begins with the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Friday."