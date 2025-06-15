No More Bunny Hop Catches; MCC’s Boundary Rule Change Allows Fielders Only One Touch From Beyond Boundary

Hyderabad: A major change to the boundary catch rules was announced by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the laws of the sport. The MCC has made a change in law 19.5.2 putting some restrictions on a legal airborne fielding effort near the boundary. The rule will be implemented in international cricket from June 17 and will be officially turned into MCC’s Laws from October 2026.

The change has been brought with an aim to end confusion regarding the bunny hops outside the boundary line and and limiting the takes including multiple airborne juggles outside the boundary line. There was an outcry amongst fans and players as they viewed such practice to be unfair.

The notable example of juggling catches include Michael Neser’s multi-hop catches in the BBL 2023 and a 202 relay catch which included Tom Banton and Matt Renshaw. The sensational fielding efforts impressed many but questions were asked about the fairness of such efforts.

Explaining the rule

The earlier version of the Law 19.5.2 mentions "A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball, was not entirely within the boundary."

However, the rule has undergone some changes due to the new amendment.

Changes in earlier rule

A fielder can still jump from outside the boundary and touch the ball once while airborne. But, after the first touch, they must be contacting the ground while being within the field of play. Also, if the fielder steps outside the boundary line during the rest of the play even after completing the catch or throw it will be counted as boundary.

Also, in the relay catches, if the fielder jumps from outside the boundary line and returns the ball into the field, they must step inside the field or remain inside the field and remain there until the passage of play is over.

Statement from MCC

"MCC has devised a new wording where the 'bunny hop' wholly beyond the boundary is removed, but these catches where the fielder pushes the ball up from inside the boundary, steps outside and then dives back in to catch the ball, are permitted," a note said.

"Our solution has been to limit any fielder who has gone outside the boundary to touching the ball while airborne only once, and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery."