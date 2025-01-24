3 Indians In Tests, None In ODIs: ICC Announces Men's Best Playing XI Of The Year 2024

Hyderabad: World No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah and star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have found a place in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men’s Test Team of the year 2024 on Friday, January 24. However, none of the Indians managed to feature in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year.

Bumrah, scripted history by picking up 71 wickets in only 13 Tests in 2024, which was the most by any bowler. In the five-match Test series against Australia, he accounted for the dismissal of 32 batters in nine innings, the most by any bowler, averaging only 13.06 and striking after every 28.37th ball.

In addition to his bowling, Bumrah impressed with his captaincy as well and led India to a 295-run win over Australia in the first Test of the five-match series played at Optus Stadium in Perth. This was India's highest victory in terms of runs in Australia.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, amassed a total of 1478 runs in 15 matches for Men in Blue. In the five-match Test series against England at home, the left-handed batter scored 712 runs including 161 run knock in Perth and finished as the leading run-scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Only Joe Root of England scored more runs than Jaiswal in Tests last year. Root racked up 1556 runs in 17 matches last year to finish as the leading run scorer, and in addition to him, Harry Brook (1100 runs) made it to the ICC Test Team of the Year 2024.

Rising above a ton of competitors, former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson slotted in at the important number three position. He put up 1013 runs in the year at an average of nearly 60 with four centuries.

The two most impressive youngsters of the year, Kamindu Mendis and Jamie Smith formed the batting’s lower order. Mendis scored five centuries in his 1049-run breakout season, while Smith was the second-highest run-scoring wicketkeeper with 637 runs from nine Tests at 42.46. Kamindu has the best average in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Australia’s Pat Cummins has been named as the captain of the side, having all but completed every achievement in the sport by defeating India 3-1 in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also took 37 wickets at 24.02. He now has the ODI World Cup, Ashes, and Border-Gavaskar Trophy in his cabinet.

Ravindra Jadeja had an outstanding start to 2024, having amassed 527 runs in 2024 at an average of 29.27 and picked up 48 wickets at an impressive average of 24.29.

Only Bumrah, Gus Atkinson and Matt Henry had a better average than Cummins among pacers with more wickets. The Kiwi’s 48 scalps at 18.58 helped him beat Atkinson’s 52 at 22.15 to enter the three-pronged pace attack.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (WK) (England), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Pat Cummins (C) (Australia), Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jasprit Bumrah (India)