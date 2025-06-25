ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Have 800 Rating Points

Hyderabad: The latest ICC rankings have revealed a dynamic shift in the cricket world after a string of standout performances in the red-ball format. Rishabh Pant of India and Ben Duckett of England headline the latest update after their crucial knocks in the recently concluded Headingley Test between India and England.

Rishabh Pant creates history

Pant has climbed to the seventh place in the latest ICC Test batting rankings after his twin centuries in the Headingley Test. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter registered scores of 134 and 118. Also, he became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower of Zimbabwe achieved the same feat in 2001.

His knocks in both innings helped the team post a huge total and put India in a strong position. The left-handed batter scripted multiple records during the fixture.

First Indian wicketkeeper to 800 rating points

The 27-year-old became the first Indian wicketkeeper to make it to 800 rating points. The previous best rating by an Indian wicketkeeper was from MS Dhoni, who had 662 rating points in 2008. Pant has been dishing out consistent performances in Test cricket for the national team, and he continued his form in the Headingley Test as well.

Other changes in rankings

Joe Root continues to be the No.1 Test batter in the world while his compatriot Harry Brook is at the second spot. Shubman Gill has climbed five places to 20th after his elegant ton in the first innings of the match. India’s space spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, remains at the top spot in the ICC bowlers’ rankings.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has climbed three places to get to the fifth position in the Test all-rounder rankings - his highest in recent months.

Change in T20I rankings

The T20I rankings also witnessed some shift in the standings after the tri-series in Glasgow featuring the Netherlands, Nepal and Scotland. Dutch batter Michael Levitt climbed 16 places to occupy the 14th spot after a string of consistent performances. Scotland’s Brandon McMullen has jumped up to 38th place with a leap of 20 places.