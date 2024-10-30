Bumrah Loses No. 1 Spot, Jaiswal Enters Top 3 In ICC Test Rankings; Pant, Kohli Out Of Top 10

Hyderabad: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has dethroned India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the top as he secures the number one position in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Rabada has claimed the No.1 spot on the back of his exceptional outing in the first Test against Bangladesh of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC), with the right-arm pacer taking his 300th Test scalp.

Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has slipped down by two spots and currently stands in third spot, behind Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, who has moved up to second.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who failed to live up to the expectations in the second Test, has also dropped two spots to be fourth with Australia skipper Pat Cummins rounding up the top five among bowlers. Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is a new member of the top 10 after his heroics in the recent final two Tests against England in Multan and Rawalpindi respectively.

Among batters, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed one spot to secure third place, following contributions of 30 and 77 against New Zealand in the second Test and continues to be the top-ranked batter for India in the longest format.

However, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have fallen in the batting rankings after a dismal outing. Pant went outside the top 11, dropping five spots to 11th while Kohli has lost six places and is 14th.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (number one) and Ashwin (number two) maintain a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for Test all-rounders with Bangladesh star Mehidy Hasan the biggest eye-catcher this week as he gains two places to move to third following solid contributions with both bat and ball against South Africa.