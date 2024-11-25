7 All Out! Ivory Coast Enter Record Books With Lowest Total In Men’s T20Is

Lagos (Nigeria): Newcomers Ivory Coast picked an unwanted record in the T20I against Nigeria in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional qualifiers. They were bundled out for just seven runs and it led to a 264-run defeat for the team.

Ivory Coast are one of the newest ICC (International Cricket Council) members as they were inducted as Associate members along with Uzbekistan and Canada. The ongoing Africa T20 Sub-Regional Qualifier C is the first ICC event in which they are participating.

In the match against Nigeria, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Selim Salau became the first player to score a T20I century for the country. Opener Sulaimon Runsewe scored a half-century while Isaac Okpe played a knock of 65 runs.

With a huge target in front of them, Ivory Coast were already under pressure. The Nigerian bowlers were reckless in their execution and skittled the opposition innings on a total of 7. Six of the batters were dismissed on duck for the batting side. One batter remained unbeaten on a duck while three other batters scored only a single run.

The score of 7 is the lowest total recorded in the men’s T20Is. Previously, Mongolia held the record as they were wrapped up for 10 by Singapore. In the women’s game, Maldives and Mali share the records of scoring the lowest total with a score of 6. The Maldives were bowled out by Bangladesh at the 2019 South Asian Games and Mali was bowled out by Rwanda the same year.