ICC Suspends USA Cricket’s Membership, But No Impact On Participation In 2026 T20 World Cup

Notably, the USA scripted a shock win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, hosted by the United States and the West Indies last year. Also, the USA’s cricket league, Major Cricket League, was also booming, with Indian Premier League owners showing interest in buying the teams and investing in the league.

After a year-long review and extensive engagement with stakeholders, ICC arrived at the decision. The breaches listed by the ICC include a failure to implement a functional governance structure and a lack of progress towards recognition as a National Governing Body by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Also, ICC stated that the actions of the cricket governance in the country caused reputational damage to the sport in the country

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) took disciplinary action against the USA Cricket on Tuesday, September 23, suspending their membership with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the board repeatedly breached its obligations as an ICC member.

"The decision, taken by the ICC Board during its meeting earlier, was based on USA Cricket’s repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC’s Constitution," the ICC stated.

"These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world," it added.

The national team is allowed to participate

Although USA Cricket has suspended, the ICC made it clear that the national teams can continue to take part in the ICC events. The management and administration of the national teams will be temporarily monitored by the ICC and their representatives. The US are expected to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics 2026 as hosts.

The ICC Normalisation Committee will now plan the steps to move forward for the suspension to be lifted. The steps will include specific reforms to governance, operations and organisational status. The committee will also oversee the whole process and will provide assistance whenever it is necessary.

USA Cricket was issued a notice at the ICC Annual General Meeting in 2024 for not complying with the membership criteria. They were warned again in 2025, and the USA cricket team gave assurances to the board but failed to fulfil them.