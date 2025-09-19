ICC Set To Take Action Against Pakistan Over Rule Break In Asia Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have found itself in trouble as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering taking action against Pakistan.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket may find itself in trouble as the International Cricket Council (ICC) are considering taking action against them for "violation of multiple tournament rules". Pakistan violated the rules ahead of their clash against the UAE. The match was delayed by the PCB in protest of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) refusal of Pakistan’s demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.
According to a report by the news agency PTI, ICC has sent an email to the board citing "misconduct" and "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol ahead of the clash against the UAE.
"The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the e-mail," a tournament source told PTI.
The report further mentioned that Pakistan violated the rules by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to record a meeting between Pycroft, its head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha before the coin toss. The ICC had already made it clear that the media managers are not allowed to attend such meetings.
Pycroft met the team captain and head coach in order to help sort out the matter related to the India game. Naeem was refused entry to the meeting by the ICC Anti-Corruption Manager as "he wanted to take his mobile phone into the PMOA".
The PCB further threatened to pull out of the match if the media manager was not allowed to witness the meeting. They also insisted on filming the conversation, which was a further violation of PMOA regulations. Also, the ICC were not informed about how PCB intends to use the footage.
Handshake fiasco in the India-Pakistan match
The whole issue stemmed after the India-Pakistan match when the Indian team skipped the customary handshake during the toss and after the match. Pakistan had claimed that the match referee, Andy Pycroft, told the team captain, Salman Ali Agh, not to shake hands with the Indian captain during the toss. Further, they threatened to boycott the match against the UAE if Pycroft isn’t removed from the panel of match officials. The whole issue caused the match to start an hour late after the ICC refused PCB’s demand to remove the Zimbabwean match referee.