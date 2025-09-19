ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Set To Take Action Against Pakistan Over Rule Break In Asia Cup

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket may find itself in trouble as the International Cricket Council (ICC) are considering taking action against them for "violation of multiple tournament rules". Pakistan violated the rules ahead of their clash against the UAE. The match was delayed by the PCB in protest of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) refusal of Pakistan’s demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, ICC has sent an email to the board citing "misconduct" and "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol ahead of the clash against the UAE.

"The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the e-mail," a tournament source told PTI.

The report further mentioned that Pakistan violated the rules by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to record a meeting between Pycroft, its head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha before the coin toss. The ICC had already made it clear that the media managers are not allowed to attend such meetings.