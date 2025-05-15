ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Money For WTC Champions & Runners-Up

Dubai: The winners of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) will be awarded with USD 3.6 million (₹30.79 Crores), more than double last editions' prize money while the runners up will earn USD 2.1 million (₹17.96 Crores), nearly triple the money they last year's losing finalists got in 2023.

The defending champions Australia will square off against rampaging South African side in the elusive World Test Championship (WTC) final at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium in London from June 11 to June 15.

Australia, who emerged triumphant in 2023 by defeating Indian cricket team, had earned USD 1.6 million (₹13.68 Crore) while the runners up Rohit Sharma-led side received USD 800,000 (₹6.84 Crore).

"The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC's efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition," said the ICC in a statement on Thursday.

The WTC cycle saw South Africa finish on a high with 2-0 home series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, ending with 69.44 percentage points. Defending champions Australia finished with 67.54 points while India finished with 50.00 after leading the table for majority of the time. This is the first time India are not playing the WTC Final.

"We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord’s. It’s a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us," said Australian captain Pat Cummins.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma added: “Everyone understands the importance of Test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game. Lord’s is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia.”

India finished third in the points table with 50.00 winning percentage and will earn ₹12.31 Crore while New Zealand will take ₹10.26 Crore. England (fifth), Sri Lanka (sixth), Bangladesh (seventh), West Indies (eighth) and Pakistan (ninth) will receive ₹8.21 Crore, ₹7.18 Crore, ₹6.15 Crore, ₹5.13 Crore, and ₹4.10 Crore respectively.

