ICC Reveals Venues, Key Dates For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In England

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed that the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will host the all important final of the eagerly awaited Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the title clash set for July 5.

Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, The Oval and Bristol County Ground will host league matches during the tournament.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to start on June 12 and span 24 days, featuring 33 matches before reaching its grand finale at Lord’s. The full tournament schedule is yet to be unveiled.

After men's T20 World Cup 2024 where 20 teams took part, Women's T20 World Cup will see 12 teams – the largest ever in a tournament's history, promising to be the most competitive yet as the best in the world vie for the prestigious title.

Eight teams – hosts England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies – have already secured their spots for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Four additional teams will join them through the Qualifier scheduled next year.

The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six for the group stage, followed by the knockout rounds and finals.