Where To Buy Champions Trophy 2025 India Matches Tickets?

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the ticket sale details for India's three group stage matches and the first semi-final to be played in Dubai on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from February 19 while India will begin its campaign on the very next day with a match against Bangladesh.

The tickets for India's three group-stage matches and the first semi-final, scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, will be available for purchase starting Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 hours GST.

Fans can buy tickets online for the matches to be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium with general stand prices starting from AED 125. To purchase them online, click here.

Ticket Sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale on Tuesday.

Additionally, for those preferring physical tickets, they will be available from Monday, 3 February, at 4 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities nationwide.

Tickets for the much-anticipated Final, set to take place on Sunday, 9 March, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.