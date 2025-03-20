ICC Pondering Over New Bonus Point System For 2025-27 WTC Cycle

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering the option of introducing a new bonus point system during its board meeting in April. The new points system will give more weightage to the wins against higher-ranked teams in the next World Test Championship cycle.

The 2025-27 WTC cycle will commence with India's five-match away Test series against England in June.

As per the current rules, a team gets 12 points for a win, six points are awarded for a tie and four points are added to the team's tally for a draw. However, the system could see a change according to a report by the Telegraph. The report states that ICC is considering awarding bonus points for innings victories or for a win above certain margins.

"In fact, issues such as giving bonus points for innings wins etc has been in continuous discussion from the beginning of the WTC, as many teams felt that due weight is not getting for wins against big teams," a source stated, as quoted by PTI.

"So, such topics have been a part of discussions, and this could again come up for deliberations," he said

Also, the teams might get extra points for scoring victories over highest highest-ranked teams like India, Australia and England. Also, the two-tier Test system will be also discussed during the ICC Board meeting and the idea is also supported vocally by Cricket Australia.

“Yeah, it will be a motivating factor for, you know, those ‘smaller’ teams, Look, when New Zealand beat India last year, it was a historic win for them as not many teams came here and beat us. But they did not got any extra points for it. While winning away from home in itself can act as a motivating factor, now the teams will have that carrot in front of them — extra points, if it really happens,” the source added,