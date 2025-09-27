Suryakumar Yadav And Haris Rauf Penalised By ICC Ahead Of Asia Cup Final On Sunday
Both Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were punished by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct.
Hyderabad: The India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 was surrounded by controversy from their first meeting in the tournament. The match was played after Operation Sindoor, launched by India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the impact of the strained relationship between the two countries was clearly visible on the players.
During the group stage encounter, the Indian captain did not shake hands with the Pakistani captain at the toss, nor did the players shake hands after winning the match. This incident sparked a controversy. During the post-match presentation, Indian captain Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and the country's armed forces.
Following the no-handshake controversy, India and Pakistan faced off again in the Super Four. Pakistan lost the match, but the clash witnessed another controversy this time. During the match, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf made a plane crash gesture, while Sahibzada Farhan performed a gun firing celebration after scoring a half-century.
Rauf and Suryakumar penalised
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan's Harris Rauf 30 per cent of his match fee and reprimanded opener Sahibzada Farhan for their controversial gestures during the Super 4 match against India in the men's T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, according to a report by news agency PTI. The cricket fans claimed that Rauf backed the false claim of Pakistan’s defence forces to shoot down the Indian aircraft.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed a complaint against Surya's statement, claiming that he had made a political statement mixing politics with the sport. BCCI also lodged a complaint against Haris Rauf for his gesture and against Farhan for his gun celebration.
The report further mentions that Rauf and Suryakumar have been fined 30 per cent of their match fees after the hearing, while Farhan has been reprimanded.
Players violate Code of Conduct
All three players were found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Code of Conduct, which typically carries a fine of up to 50 per cent of their match fees and one or two demerit points. In this case, the players were only given a financial penalty and a warning, but were also explicitly cautioned not to repeat such violations. However, according to a Cricbuzz report, Farhan has not been fined, but he has only been warned.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final for the first time
India will be facing Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in 41 years of the history of the tournament. While India have been unbeaten in the tournament, Pakistan has suffered defeat only against India in the competition. Thus, a high-octane clash is expected in the title decider.