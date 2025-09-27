ETV Bharat / sports

Suryakumar Yadav And Haris Rauf Penalised By ICC Ahead Of Asia Cup Final On Sunday

Hyderabad: The India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 was surrounded by controversy from their first meeting in the tournament. The match was played after Operation Sindoor, launched by India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the impact of the strained relationship between the two countries was clearly visible on the players.

During the group stage encounter, the Indian captain did not shake hands with the Pakistani captain at the toss, nor did the players shake hands after winning the match. This incident sparked a controversy. During the post-match presentation, Indian captain Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and the country's armed forces.

Following the no-handshake controversy, India and Pakistan faced off again in the Super Four. Pakistan lost the match, but the clash witnessed another controversy this time. During the match, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf made a plane crash gesture, while Sahibzada Farhan performed a gun firing celebration after scoring a half-century.

Rauf and Suryakumar penalised

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan's Harris Rauf 30 per cent of his match fee and reprimanded opener Sahibzada Farhan for their controversial gestures during the Super 4 match against India in the men's T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, according to a report by news agency PTI. The cricket fans claimed that Rauf backed the false claim of Pakistan’s defence forces to shoot down the Indian aircraft.