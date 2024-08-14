ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma Nears No.1 Spot, Three Indians Batters In Top Five

Hyderabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma climbed one spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters on Wednesday, achieving a second place, after his exceptional performances in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka in the Island Country.

Men in Blue lost the three-match series 0-2 but Rohit scored 157 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 52.33. The opening match of the series ended in a tie. This was India's first ODI series loss against Sri Lanka in the last 27 years.

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill slipped one spot to third, while Virat Kohli remained static at No.4 in the rankings. Pakistan's Babar Azam attains the top place with 824 rating points, while Rohit has 765 points.

The other Indian in the top-20 is Shreyas Iyer at 16th, while KL Rahul is placed 21st after dropping one spot after a couple of dismal outings.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav remained the top-ranked Indian at fourth position in the bowling rankings, trailing top-ranked South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, Australia's ace pacer Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who occupy the top-three spots.