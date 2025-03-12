Rohit Sharma Climbs To 3rd Place, Gill Retains Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Dubai: Following the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, India skipper Rohit Sharma moved up to third place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings chart, led by fellow opener Shubman Gill.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team ended their Champions Trophy drought by defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9.

Star performers from both teams have been rewarded in the rankings update released on Wednesday. Rohit, who played an instrumental role in India's triumph with a match-winning 76 off 83 balls in the final, jumped two places to third. For his impressive knock in the final, the Indian skipper was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who amassed 218 runs in the tournament, remains in fifth place. The Kiwi batters also made significant progress in the rankings, with Daryl Mitchell climbing up one place to sixth, while rising sensation Rachin Ravindra moves up to an impressive 14 spots to 14th. Glenn Phillips also makes a leap, advancing six places to 24th.

New Zealand’s skipper Mitchell Santner was one of the standout performers with the ball, taking nine wickets in the tournament, including two in the final. He finished as the joint-second highest wicket-taker of the tournament. His efforts see him jump six spots to No.2 in the ODI bowling rankings, just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana.

Fellow spinner Michael Bracewell, who has been named as captain for the Pakistan series at home, also made a huge gain, moving 10 places up to 18th.

India’s spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, saw their rankings improve after their key contributions in India’s unbeaten campaign. Kuldeep, who picked up seven wickets, climbed to No.3, while Jadeja moved up to 10th after claiming five wickets in the competition.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai remained the top-ranked ODI all-rounder, but the Champions Trophy saw a major shake-up just below him. Mitchell Santner rose to fourth, while Michael Bracewell (up to 7th) and Rachin (up to 8th) made jumps after their all-round displays.