India’s Presence in WTC Final Ensured As ICC Reveals Match Officials

London: The Indian team has not reached the final of the World Test Championship but their presence in the tournament is ensured as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced match officials for the World Test Championship final. Nitin Menon who will debut in the World Test Championship will serve as the fourth umpire for the encounter.

England’s Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand will serve as on-field umpires in the WTC final at Lord’s. Defending champions Australia will square off against South Africa for the Championship mace from June 11-15.

England’s Richard Kettleborough has officiated in the final of the several marquee ICC events. His portfolio includes the Men's World Cup and the Champions Trophy where he was a TV umpire. Also, he played the same role in the inaugural WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand.

Menon has served as the TV umpire for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2021. The Test match will mark a historic occasion for Illingworth as he will officiate as an on-field umpire for all the three WTC finals.

India have made it to the final of the last two World Test Championships cycles but they stumbled in the title decider against New Zealand and Australia respectively.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced the lineup via an ICC release

"We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's, marking the culmination of a highly competitive two-year cycle of Test matches played around the world," Shah said in an ICC release.

"We strive to select the most qualified and deserving officials for all matches, and we are confident they will perform admirably. On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this assignment."

Illingworth continues his presence in marquee Test matches. Also, he is the current ICC Umpire of the Year and has also won the David Shepherd Trophy for the fourth time in 2024.

Gaffaney had partnered with Illingworth as the duo officiated in the last year’s last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup final and has also officiated in the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia.