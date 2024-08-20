ICC Moves Out Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 From Bangladesh To UAE

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has moved out of the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from Bangladesh and has shifted the tournament to UAE.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 relocated

ICC’s chief executive Geoff Allardice announced an official release.

"It is a shame not to be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the team at the BCB for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn't feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future."

The venue was changed by the ICC in the aftermath of the anti-government protests in the last couple of months which resulted in Sheikh Hasina’s departure from the country as she fled to India after resigning from the post of Prime Minister. An interim government has taken over the operations, but there have been instances of looting and violence even after that.

UAE has hosted several tournaments in recent years including multiple qualifier tournaments as well as the T20 World Cup 2021 along with Oman. Also, the country’s prominence in the sport is evident from the fact that they have risen steadily in the rankings and both the men’s and women’s teams are currently ranked 16th. Allardice thanks the Emirates Cricket Board for taking the initiative to host the tournament.

“I’d also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026,” he concluded.

ICC chairman to step down

ICC Chairperson, Greg Barclay has confirmed to the board that he will step down from the post after his tenure ends in November. Barclay was appointed in the role in November 2020 and was re-elected two years later.

Current directors should send their nominations for the vacant post by 27 August. If there are more than two candidates, an election will held to finalise the candidate.