Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches AI Tool To Shield Players From 'Toxic Content'

Sharjah (UAE): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a social media moderation tool that will not just help cricketers stay away from coming across negative content, but will also "protect the cricket community from toxic content" at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, starting from Thursday, October 03, 2024. This tool is also beneficial in creating a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans during the cricketing extravaganza.

The tournament will see two games being played on the opening day with hosts Bangladesh taking on competition debutants Scotland in the curtain-raiser clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The other clash will be between Asian Champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the same venue. The much anticipated final is slated in Dubai on October 20, Sunday.

This AI-powered tool, in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors toxic content like hate speech and harassment across official and player social media channels, aiming to protect mental health and foster a positive atmosphere.

"We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative. Over 60 players have already opted in for the social media protection service," said ICC head of digital, Finn Bradshaw.

South Africa's Sinalo Jafta said: There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory -- and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality. "That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised, " she added.