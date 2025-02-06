ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Hall Of Fame: Criteria, Selection Process And Winners List

The article takes a look at the concept of ICC Hall of Fame, the selection process and parameters on which inductions take place.

ICC Hall of Fame
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara presented with a commemorative cap by Sunil Gavaskar as he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 3:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Recognition of his performance always inspires a sportsperson to do well. Thus, athletes from various sports are handed some awards. Cricket is no exception to the norm and so the cricketers are honoured with the ICC Hall of Fame. Only 10 Indians have been inducted into the Hall of Fame so far as a cricketers needs to tick some criteria to be eligible for the induction into the exclusive club.

What is ICC Hall of Fame?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame honours the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history. The exclusive club was launched by the ICC in Dubai on January 2, 2009, in collaboration with the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA). The award is part of the ICC's centenary celebrations.

After the creation of the Hall of Fame in 2009, ICC included 55 cricketers in the list. These cricketers were already a part of the FICA’s Hall of Fame, and ICC borrowed that list from there. Since then, many cricketers have been added to the club, and the announcement for the same is done at the ICC annual awards.

How the Hall of Fame members are selected?

The voting process for a cricketer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is conducted among the existing Hall of Famers, senior executives from FICA, media representatives and the ICC.

Criteria to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

With induction into the ICC Hall of Fame being such a prestigious thing, ICC has laid down some criteria for a cricketer to be inducted into the elite list according to media reports.

  1. A cricketer becomes eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame five years after his retirement
  2. A batter should have scored at least 8000 runs and 20 centuries in any of the two major formats (ODI/Tests) or should average more than 50 in either of the formats.
  3. Bowlers must have taken a minimum of 200 wickets in any one of the formats. But the strike rate in Tests and ODIs should be less than 50 and 30 respectively.
  4. Wicketkeepers should have 200 dismissals in either of both the formats.
  5. For a captain to be eligible for the honour, he must have led his/her side in at least 25 Tests and/or 100 ODIs with a win percentage of 50 or more in either or both formats.

Special Inductees

Cricketers who do not fall under these criteria can also be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

“ If a person, team or institution does not fall within any of the above criteria, he, she or it can still be put forward by the Nominations Committee if, in the opinion of its members, he, she or it has had a fundamental effect on the history of the game (this criterion would also allow an eminent journalist, umpire, match referee or administrator to be nominated. It is also a sweep-up criterion if someone regarded as a great of the game does not fit into any of the above criteria).”

Winners' List

Sr. No.Name
1Sachin Tendulkar
2Cathryn Fitzpatrick
3Allan Donald
4Rahul Dravid
5Claire Taylor
6Ricky Ponting
7Wasim Akram
8Curtly Ambrose
9Sydney Barnes
10Enid Bakewell
11Ken Barrington
12Bishan Bedi
13Sir Alec Bedser
14Richie Benaud
15Allan Border
16Sir Ian Botham
17Geoff Boycott
18Sir Donald Bradman
19Greg Chappell
20Ian Chappell
21Belinda Clark
22Denis Compton
23Colin Cowdrey
24Martin Crowe
25Alan Davidson
26Kapil Dev
27Joel Garner
28Sunil Gavaskar
29Lance Gibbs
30Adam Gilchrist
31Graham Gooch
32David Gower
33W.G. Grace
34Tom Graveney
35Gordon Greenidge
36Clarrie Grimmett
37Sir Richard Hadlee
38Walter Hammond
39Neil Harvey
40George Headley
41Rachael Heyhoe-Flint
42Sir Jack Hobbs
43Debbie Hockley
44Michael Holding
45Sir Leonard Hutton
46Rohan Kanhai
47Imran Khan
48Anil Kumble
49Jim Laker
50Brian Lara
51Harold Larwood
52Dennis Lillee
53Ray Lindwall
54Clive Lloyd
55George Lohmann
56Hanif Mohammad
57Rod Marsh
58Malcolm Marshall
59Peter May
60Glenn McGrath
61Javed Miandad
62Keith Miller
63Arthur Morris
64Muttiah Muralitharan
65Bill O'Reilly
66Graeme Pollock
67Wilfred Rhodes
68Barry Richards
69Sir Viv Richards
70Andy Roberts
71Karen Rolton
72Bob Simpson
73Sir Garry Sobers
74Brian Statham
75Frederick Spofforth
76Herbert Sutcliffe
77Fred Trueman
78Victor Trumper
79Derek Underwood
80Sir Clyde Walcott
81Alan Knott
82Courtney Walsh
83Shane Warne
84Steve Waugh
85Sir Everton Weekes
86Sir Wes Hall
87Betty Wilson
88Frank Woolley
89Sir Frank Worrell
90Waqar Younis
91JH Kallis
92LC Sthalekar
93Zaheer Abbas
94Aubrey Faulkner
95Monty Noble
96Learie Constantine
97Stan McCabe
98Ted Dexter
99Vinoo Mankad
100Desmond Haynes
101Bob Willis
102Andy Flower
103Kumar Sangakkara
104Janette Brittin
105Mahela Jayawardene
106Shaun Pollock
107Shivnarine Chanderpaul
108Charlotte Edwards
109Abdul Qadir
110AB de Villiers
111Alastair Cook
112Neetu David
113Virender Sehwag
114Diana Edulji
115Aravinda de Silva

