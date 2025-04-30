Indian Cricket Team Fined 5% Of Match Fees By ICC

Indian women's cricket team was fined five percent of their match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining slow over rate against Sri Lanka during the tri-series

Kicking off their ODI World Cup preparations, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their campaign on a positive note with a thumping nine-wicket victory over the hosts at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on April 27.

Vanessa de Silva from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed sanction following the Indian team bowled one over less in comparison with the required rate, even after considering the applicable time allowances.

The fine is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. As per the regulations, teams are penalised 5% of their match fee for each over that is not completed in the allotted time.

The Indian skipper admitted the offence and agreed to the proposed sanction.

On April 29, India secured their second win of the tri-series by securing a 15-run win over South Africa at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India posted a commendable 272-run target on the board courtesy of opener Pratik Rawal's record-breaking fifty. Rawal reached the 500-run mark in ODIs in just 8 innings to become the fastest player to achieve the milestone. In reply, Tazmin Britz's century went in vain as Sneh Rana propelled India to a win with exceptional figures of 43/5 in 10 overs. That performance saw Rana being adjudged as Player of the Match.

India will next face Sri Lanka women's on May 04 at the same venue.