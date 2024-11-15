ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Denies PCB To Conduct Champions Trophy Tour In PoK Territory: Reports

International Cricket Council (ICC) has denied Pakistan to conduct the trophy tour in the disputed Pak Occupied Kashmir (POK) region.

File Photo: ICC Champions Trophy (Getty Images)
By IANS

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a trophy tour of the ICC Champions Trophy, covering the three cities of 'Pakistan occupied Kashmir', the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly denied the hosts to conduct a tour in the disputed PoK region.PCB, on Thursday, announced that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour will be held from November 16, covering the cities -- Skardu, Hunza and Muzaffarabad -- that fall under the PoK region.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," the PCB posted on X.

However, as per reports, the ICC has denied the PCB to conduct a 'trophy tour' in the areas that are part of PoK after it was allegedly pointed out by the BCCI. India has already stated that it is reluctant to travel to Pakistan and conveyed that to the ICC. The PCB has since written to the ICC to ask for an explanation of India's decision to not go to Pakistan for the competition. Meanwhile, the PCB is exploring the option of approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the matter as they remain adamant about hosting the full tournament in Pakistan.

