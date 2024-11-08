Six Ducks In An Innings; UAE Owns Unwanted Record In World Cup League 2 Fixture Against Oman

Al Amerat (UAE): Oman has been going strong in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 and they also beat UAE in a lop-sided game. UAE struggled in the match as their batting unit faltered and the team was bundled out on a paltry total. Six of their batters were dismissed without troubling the scorers and it added them to the list of countries with an embarrassing record which included the likes of Pakistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Winning the toss, Oman elected to field first and their bowlers were right on money from the start. They skittled the opposition on a total of 78. Six of the UAE batters were dismissed on a duck and such instance occurred only for the sixth time in the history of the ODI cricket. Earlier, Pakistan has scripted such an unwanted record thrice, while South Africa and Zimbabwe have faced such a phenomenon once.

Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dhruv Parashar and Rahul Bhatia were dismissed on a duck. Shakeel Ahmed picked a five-wicket haul for Oman while Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza and Samay Shrivastav chipped in with impressive spells as well.

Chasing the target, Oman lost three early wickets but the pair of Hammad Mirza and Mohammad Nadeem forged a partnership to steady the innings. Thanks to their partnership, the team completed the chase with four wickets in hand. Basil Hameed picked three wickets for UAE while Aayan Afzal Khan took a couple of wickets.

After the victory, Oman is in fifth place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 points table with 12 points in their tally. UAE is at the bottom of the points table with just two victories from 10 fixtures.