ICC Confirms Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025; India vs Pakistan Set To Be Played On Neutral Venue

Hyderabad: The 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy will be played in the hybrid model (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025. Apart from this, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka) will be hosted in a hybrid format.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017. It will be interesting to see where the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be, as the latter country has said that they won't travel to the neighbouring country.

India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at the ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December 2024.

The ICC has also announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

On the other hand, Cricket Australia (CA) will host one of the senior ICC women’s events during the period 2029 to 2031.