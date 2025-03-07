Hyderabad: The much-awaited 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final is all set to be played between India and New Zealand at the iconic Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. This marks the second occasion when India and New Zealand will square off against each other in Champions Trophy final.

Both the teams are in full form, and everyone from their squads has contributed significantly so far in the tournament. Rohit Sharma-led India remains unbeaten in the ICC tournaments, extending their streak to 13 matches. The Men in Blue have lost only one match in the last 24 games they played in white-ball ICC tournaments. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming on the back of a tri-nation series win and three wins in the last four games in the ongoing competition.

India have won the prestigious Champions Trophy twice, having shared the title with Sri Lanka in 2002 and beating England at the iconic Lords stadium in 2013 under the leadership of legendary skipper MS Dhoni. The only time New Zealand won the ICC ODI event was back in 2000 when they thrashed India in the final.

𝗜𝗖𝗖 Champions Trophy Winners List

ICC Knockout Trophy 1998 – Winner – South Africa

The Champions Trophy, previously known as Knockout Trophy or International Cup, was held for the first time in 1998 on the lines of the FIFA Confederations Cup. The inaugural edition featured 9 teams, including all Test-playing nations. Mohammed Azharuddin-led India made it to the semi-finals by defeating Australia but lost to West Indies in the penultimate clash. Eventually, South Africa defeated England and Sri Lanka to book their berth in the summit clash of their first major tournament. Skipper Hansie Cronje scored an unbeaten 61 while star all-rounder Jacques Kallis took 5 wickets to power South Africa to beat West Indies and clinch their first-ever ICC title by 4 wickets.

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List From 1998 to 2025 Year Wise (AFP)

ICC Knockout Trophy 2000 - Winners- New Zealand

The tournament was held in Kenya to increase the popularity of the sport and featured 11 teams. Based on rankings, India failed to secure a direct qualification to the knockout stage. However, they sealed their spot by defeating the host nation. India stormed into the final by defeating defending champions South Africa in the semi-finals. However, despite a century from captain Sourav Ganguly, Team India lost to New Zealand in the final match.

ICC Champions Trophy 2002 - Winners - India and Sri Lanka

The ICC renamed the Knockout Trophy as the Champions Trophy in 2002. Originally scheduled to be held in India, the tournament was moved to Sri Lanka after India refused to grant a tax exemption. The third edition of the tournament featured 12 teams, including 10 Test-playing nations along with Kenya and the Netherlands. The teams were divided into four pools, with one team from each group progressing to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka defeated Australia in the first semi-final, while India defeated South Africa in the second. However, the final was abandoned on the scheduled day and the reserve day due to rain, following which the ICC declared India and Sri Lanka as joint winners.

ICC Champions Trophy 2004 - Winners - West Indies

The ICC retained the format for this tournament, with USA becoming the new member after qualifying by winning the ICC Six Nations Challenge. West Indies won the title by defeating England in the final in front of a packed house at the Oval.

ICC Champions Trophy 2006 - Winners - Australia

The tournament, limited to 10 teams, was not confirmed until mid-2005. However, the ICC agreed to give the hosting rights to India after the government made the revenue tax-free. West Indies performed brilliantly in this tournament, making it to the final, but failed to beat the Kangaroos in the final and lost by 8 wickets on the Duckworth Lewis method. Australia thus won their first Champions Trophy title.

ICC Champions Trophy 2009 - Winners - Australia

The ICC have brought a new format which was limited to eight-teams divided into two groups. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Pakistan but was moved to South Africa due to security concerns. Australia became the first and only team to successfully retain the trophy by defeating New Zealand by 6 wickets in the final.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013 - Winners - India

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan (363 runs) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (12 wickets) led India to become the second team to win the Champions Trophy twice. They remained unbeaten in the tournament. having won all five matches int he tournament. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated the hosts England by 5 wickets in the final, which was reduced to 20 overs due to rain.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 - Winner - Pakistan

The 2013 edition was expected to be the last edition of the Champions Trophy, as the ICC proposed replacing it with the World Test Championship (WTC). However, it was revived in 2014 after the WTC was cancelled. India again made it to the final thanks to another inspiring performance from Dhawan (338 runs), but suffered a humiliating defeat by 180 runs to arch-rivals Pakistan after a top-order collapse.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Winner - Yet To Decide

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is being organized in Pakistan and Dubai under the hybrid model. In the semi-final matches, India defeated Australia while New Zealand defeated South Africa to storm into the final. The title match between India and New Zealand will now be played on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.