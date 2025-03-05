Champions Trophy: Steve Smith Retires From ODIs After Australia Exits From Semifinal

Dubai: Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Wednesday after Australia were crashed out of the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy. The team was eliminated from the tournament after they conceded a loss against the Indian team by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Smith amassed 73 runs from 96 deliveries and played a key role in Australia posting a target of 265 for the opposition. However, India chased down the target with 11 balls to spare. Announcing his decision to bid farewell to the 50-over format, Smith stated that he was privileged to win two World Cups (2015 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup) with Australia.

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a statement to Cricket Australia.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey," he added.

Steve Smith's achievements in ODI cricket include being named as Australia Men's ODI Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2021. He had also earned a spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Of the Year in 2015.

Smith further added that Test cricket is a priority for him and he also talked about the importance of the World Test Championship final to be played against South Africa in June this year.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way,” Smith said.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith made his ODI debut against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2010. The 35-year-old started his career on the international stage as a leg spinner but turned into one of the elite batters across the globe eventually. He featured in 170 ODIs for the national side, notching 5800 runs with an average of 43.28 while smashing 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries in the process. He has also picked 28 wickets with a bowling average of 34.67.