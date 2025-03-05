SA vs NZ | Five Centuries - All In ICC ODI Events: Rachin Ravindra Inks Multiple Records

Lahore: Rachin Ravindra broke multiple records in the semifinal clash of the ICC Champions Trophy between South Africa and New Zealand. The left-handed batter played a knock of 108 runs, adding 164 runs for the second wicket. Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter to score two hundreds in the Champions Trophy history and in a single edition. The 25-year-old had scored a hundred in the fixture against Bangaldesh earlier in the tournament.

Ravindra was middling the ball from the start and building on his innings steadily. He has now become the eighth batter to score multiple hundreds in a single Champions Trophy edition. Notably, 13 innings taken by Rachin Ravindra is the least by anyone to score five hundreds in the ICC ODI tournaments. He bettered the record of Shikhar Dhawan, who took 15 innings to register five hundreds in ICC ODI tournaments.

Ravindra also became the second-fastest New Zealand batter to five ODI hundreds after Devon Conway. The New Zealand all-rounder took 28 innings to achieve the feat, bettering the record of compatriot Daryl Mitchell, who smashed five hundreds in 30 innings. Also, he is the second-youngest Kiwi batter to reach five ODI tons after Kane Williamson (24 Years and 165 days). Ravindra achieved the feat at the age of 25 years and 107 days.

The 25-year-old has been in brilliant form in the tournament, registering scores of 25,112,6 and 108 in the tournament.

Before the start of the tournament, Ravindra suffered an injury during the tri-series involving Pakistan and South Africa as well. While attempting a catch, he lost sight of the ball, and it hit him on his head. The all-rounder took a heavy blow on his face and started bleeding. Ravindra was taken out of the ground immediately.

He missed New Zealand’s Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan but has shown promise with the bat since his return to the team.