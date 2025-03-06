SA vs NZ: David Miller Scores Fastest Century In Champions Trophy History; Breaks Virender Sehwag’s Record

Lahore: South Africa conceded a defeat against New Zealand by 50 runs in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday. The team ended up scoring 312/9 while chasing a target of 363. Although South Africa failed to complete the run chase, David Miller dropped a banger of a knock, scoring the seventh ODI century in his career. Miller accelerated in the fag end of the innings and completed his century in 67 deliveries. With his fast-paced knock, he recorded the fastest century in the Champions Trophy's history.

South Africa was 218/8 after 39.3 overs during the chase, and Miller had no option but to go big after that. He amassed 48 runs in the last three overs to score the quickest century in Champions Trophy history, surpassing the previous record of Virender Sehwag and Josh Inglis, who had completed their hundred in 77 deliveries. Sehwag scored a 77-ball hundred against England in the 2002 edition, while Inglis clocked a 77-ball hundred against England in the ongoing edition.

The South African batter also registered the joint-fastest century in an ICC ODI knockout match, equalling Shreyas Iyer’s feat of scoring a 67-ball hundred. Iyer smashed a 67-ball century against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Although Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen blasted fifties for the South African side, no one scored a ton except for the 35-year-old.

Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) scored hundreds for New Zealand while batting first, helping them post a huge total of 362/6. Glenn Phillips played an attacking knock of 49 runs from 27 deliveries.