ICC Champions Trophy: South Africa Enter Semis; England Ends Campaign Without A Win

Karachi: South Africa entered the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday with an emphatic seven-wicket win against England. With the victory, South Africa topped Group B with two victories from three matches and a tally of five points. On the other hand, England ended their campaign in the tournament without a triumph.

South Africa chased down the target of 180 at the loss of three wickets and in 29.1 overs as Rassie van der Dussen (72 Not Out) and Heinrich Klaasen played a knock of 64 runs. Jofra Archer picked up a couple of wickets. South Africa were reduced to 47/2 during the chase, but the duo of Dussen and Klaasen added 127 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier in the match, England opted to bat after winning the toss. However, the South African bowlers wreaked havoc right from the start and troubled the English batters. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder each picked three wickets. Joe Root was the highest scorer in the innings with 37 runs from 44 deliveries.

The four semi-finalists of the Champions Trophy are now finalised with India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia entering the last four. The same lot was there in the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

India will take on New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, and the winner of the fixture will top the Group A. Both the teams have bagged four points from a couple of matches so far. New Zealand have a net run rate of +0.863 while India have a net run rate of +0.647.