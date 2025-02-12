ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan Appointed As One Of The Four Brand Ambassador For Marquee Event

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Champions Trophy 2025. The left-handed batter is named as one of the four ambassadors for the event. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

The other three ambassadors for the event are former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and former Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The ambassadors will write guest columns on the tournament and will attend their matches to share insights about the competition.

"It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour," Dhawan said in an ICC release.

"It's the ultimate competition where it's all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle. It's a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved."

India will play their matches in Dubai as they have refused to travel to Pakistan for security reasons. India will start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

Dhawan played a key role for the Indian team while opening the innings and amassed 6793 runs in the 50-over format. His ODI career also included 17 centuries and 39 fifties. He also played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy 2013 winning campaign being the leading run-getter in the competition with 363 runs with an average of 90.75.