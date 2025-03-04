ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS 1st Semfinal Live: Ravindra Jadeja Strikes; Labuschagne Departs On 29

Dubai: Rohit Sharma lost one more toss in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy fixture against Australia, and the opposition chose to bowl. India now has 14 consecutive losses in a row, which is the longest streak in ODIs. Rohit Sharma has also lost 11 tosses in a row as India's captain.

India topped Group A, winning all of their fixture to enter the semifinal, while Australia occupied the second spot in Group B with four points from three matches. The Indian team will have their biggest threat in the form of Travis Head who is known for playing some stellar knocks against the Indian side.

Live Updates

Australia is at 113/3 after 23 overs; Steve Smith (37), Josh Inglis (2*)

Ravindra Jadeja struck at a crucial juncture when the partnership between Smith and Labuschagne was blooming. It was a delivery on the leg-stump which drifted in, and Labuchagne went on backfoot to face it. However, he was wrapped on the pads, and Australia lost their third wicket.