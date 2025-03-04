IND vs AUS 1st Semfinal Live: Ravindra Jadeja Strikes; Labuschagne Departs On 29

Dubai: Rohit Sharma lost one more toss in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy fixture against Australia, and the opposition chose to bowl. India now has 14 consecutive losses in a row, which is the longest streak in ODIs. Rohit Sharma has also lost 11 tosses in a row as India's captain.
India topped Group A, winning all of their fixture to enter the semifinal, while Australia occupied the second spot in Group B with four points from three matches. The Indian team will have their biggest threat in the form of Travis Head who is known for playing some stellar knocks against the Indian side.
Live Updates
Australia is at 113/3 after 23 overs; Steve Smith (37), Josh Inglis (2*)
Ravindra Jadeja struck at a crucial juncture when the partnership between Smith and Labuschagne was blooming. It was a delivery on the leg-stump which drifted in, and Labuchagne went on backfoot to face it. However, he was wrapped on the pads, and Australia lost their third wicket.
After two dismissals, the duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are now steadying the ship for the Kangaroos. They are rotating strikes at regular intervals.
Edged & Taken！— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2025
Mohd. Shami with the first wicket for #TeamIndia 👌
A good low catch from KL Rahul 👍
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HYAJl7biEo#INDvAUS | #ChampionsTrophy | @MdShami11 | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/KGAnfZBGqE
Australia lost Champions Trophy debutant Cooper Connolly early in the innings and Travis Head after he provided a fiery start. Mohammed Shami dismissed Connolly with a brilliant outswinger while Varun Chakravarthy troubled him with his mystery spin. Connollyu departed on a duck while Head amassed 39 runs from 33 deliveries. The Indian team introduced spinners in the powerplay, and that helped them restrict the run flow of the Australian team.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha