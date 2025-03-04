ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands In Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal?

Dubai: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium and chose to bat. Rohit Sharma and Co. took the field while wearing black armbands in front of a jam-packed stadium. The gesture by the Indian team was in honour of Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Known to be one of the finest spinners to never play for India, Shivalkar featured in 124 first-class matches, taking 589 wickets at an bowling average of 19.69. His career spanned for a period of 26 years, from the 1961-62 season to the 1987-88 season.

The left-arm spinner made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 22 and played till the age of 48. He was one of the domestic forces in India’s premier domestic competition, scalping 361 wickets, which included eleven 10-wicket hauls. He also featured in 12 List A games while taking 16 wickets.