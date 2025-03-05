SA vs NZ: Kane Williamson Becomes First New Zealand Batter To Score 19,000 International Runs

Lahore: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson inked his name in the history books during the fixture against South Africa at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. New Zealand are up against South Africa in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy, and the right-handed batter completed 19,000 runs in international cricket. Williamson achieved the unique feat in his 440th international innings, becoming the fourth-fastest batter across the globe to do so.

Virat Kohli leads the list of fastest to score 19000 international runs, achieving the feat in 399 innings. Sachin Tendulkar is at the second place by reaching the milestone in 432 innings. Brian Lara is at third position, making it to the landmark in 433 innings.

He scripted the record with the 27th run of his innings. The right-handed batter was facing Keshav Maharaj in the 19th over. On the last ball of the over, the left-arm spinner bowled a delivery wide outside off, and Williamson went on backfoot to play towards sweeper cover.

Not only this, but Williamson climbed to the top of the one more elite list, surpassing compatriot Stephen Fleming. After scoring 10 runs, he became New Zealand's highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy. Fleming has scored 441 runs from 13 innings in the tournament's history.

Overall, Williamson is the 16th player to achieve this feat. He went past former Australia opener David Warner who has 18,995 runs across formats. Also, only two batters - Ross Taylor (18,199) and Stephen Fleming (15,289) have more than 15,000 runs across formats for New Zealand.

Williamson has emerged as one of the most technically sound batters around the world. Also, he is a member of the fab four, which includes Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

The 34-year-old has amassed 9,276 runs from 105 Tests with an average of 54.88. Also, he has racked up 2575 T20I runs from 93 fixtures.