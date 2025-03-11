ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai After India’s Title Win

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma received a thunderous applause from the crowd after his arrival in Mumbai on Monday. The members of the Indian team arrived home via different routes from Dubai. Rohit reached Mumbai around 8 PM, along with his wife, who had been supporting him throughout the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Gambhir, who won his first major title as India’s head coach after taking charge of the team in July last year, touched down in New Delhi around 7 PM. According to some media reports, a few of the players in the Indian team departed from Dubai for brief vacations abroad before returning back home for the preparations of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma was welcomed by the fans in Mumbai after India's Champions Trophy triumph (PTI)

India inked history in the recently concluded edition of the Champions Trophy winning the title for the third time after 2002 and 2013. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the competition played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer was the leading run-getter for the Indian team, amassing 243 runs from five matches with an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41. Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami picked nine wickets each and played a key role in India’s winning campaign.

It was a low-key affair as the Indian players returned to the country after their victory. They will now gear up for the IPL 2025, which will commence on March 22. Some of the teams have already started their pre-season preparations.