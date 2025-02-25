ICC Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins Slams Australian Newspaper For Misquoting Him

Dubai: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury has called out an Australian Sports website for misquoting him. Earlier, Cummins had talked about India having an advantage of playing all of their fixtures on the same venue. The right-arm pacer was wrongly attributed to a quote by the Code Sports.

Jonathan Agnew had told ABC Sport that he feels uncomfortable about the way India is being treated.

“I feel very uncomfortable about the way that India is being treated at the moment. This is wrong; if you’re going to play international tournaments, you can’t pick and choose where you play and where you’re not going to play. I don’t see how long this can carry on for? It makes a farce of these tournaments.” Agnew told ABC Sport.

However, Code Sports attributed him to the quote and ran a graphic on the official X handle. The Australian pacer took note of it and denied the claim.

“I have definitely never said this,” Cummins said on X.

Cummins had originally claimed that India have an advantage over the other teams as they are playing all of their fixtures at the same venue.

"I think it's good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously, it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong, and they've got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there," Cummins had said in an interview with Yahoo Australia.

India opted out of travelling to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue will play all of their matches at the Dubai International Stadium including the final of the competition. Other participant teams in the tournament will have to fly to Dubai for the matches against India.