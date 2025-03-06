ICC Champions Trophy: Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From ODIs After Bangladesh’s Disappointing Show In Tournament

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s most experienced cricketer, Mushfiqur Rahim, has stepped away from the ODIs after the team’s dismal campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter announced his decision on his social media handle a week after the Bangla Tigers returned home after their disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy, where the team failed to register a single win.

The right-handed batter finished as Bangladesh’s second-highest run-getter in the ODIs with a tally of 7795 runs and an average of 36.42, laced with nine hundreds and 49 half-centuries from 274 matches. He is one of only five wicketkeepers to appear in more than 250 ODIs, and also the number of hundreds (7) is the fourth-most by a wicketkeeper, placing him only behind Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni.

Mushfiqur’s form has been a cause of concern for him. He was dismissed for a golden duck against India and managed to score just 2 runs in the match against New Zealand. "I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today," Mushfiqur wrote on his official Facebook page. "Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty. The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny.

"Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years."

The right-handed batter made a mark at the global level for the first time in the 2007 World Cup when he was picked ahead of Khaled Mashud. Mushfiqur became a mainstay in the national side and was a constant presence in the Bangladesh team for almost two decades.

