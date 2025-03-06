Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami Urges ICC To Bring Back Reverse Swing Into Sport; Here’s How?

Dubai: Star India pacer Mohammed Shami has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to allow the bowlers to use saliva on the ball. He emphasised on the importance of allowing the bowlers to use saliva so that the element of reverse swing can be added back to the game.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, the ICC has banned fast bowlers from using saliva on the ball. This move has hindered bowlers' ability to produce reverse swings, affecting the moment bowlers generate. Also, the ICC’s rule of using two new balls from two different ends has further pushed the element of reverse swing out of the sport.

Shami revealed that many bowlers have been appealing to the ICC to allow the use of saliva as it will bring back the balance between the bat and the ball.

“We are trying to reverse (swing), but you are not getting the use of saliva into the game. We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva, and it will be interesting with the reverse swing," Shami said.

“I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more to the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper pacers, and I have to shoulder more responsibility...There is a load when you are the one main pacer, and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front," he added.

Shami returned from the injury layoff recently, and he has been impressive in the Champions Trophy for the Indian team so far. The 34-year-old has claimed eight wickets in the competition so far, with Shami producing bowling figures of 3/48 against Australia in the semifinal.