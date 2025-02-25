ICC Champions Trophy: Former India Cricketer Blasts PCB For Mismanagement Of Funds After Rain In Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for mismanagement of ICC (International Cricket Council) funds by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He reacted on his social media handle after seeing the poor ground coverage during the Australia vs South Africa clash. The toss was delayed first and the match was abandoned after incessant rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The pitch was to be covered to protect it from the drizzle. However, the ground staff left the outfield open and it was exposed to the rain. The issue caught the attention of Kaif and he pointed it out on his social media handle alleging the mismanagement of the ICC funds by the PCB. The right-handed batter questioned the poor management system at the ground and expressed his frustration over the possible washout of the important clash when the toss was delayed for a long duration.

“It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?,” Kaif wrote on his ‘X’ account.

Australia and South Africa both were coming into the contest with a victory in their opening matches. The winner would have booked a spot in the semifinal but the rain prevented the result of the fixture. With both the teams earning one point each, the group is left wide open with both England and Afghanistan also having a chance to enter the semifinal.