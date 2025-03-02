ICC Champions Trophy: Matt Henry Breaks Shoaib Akhtar’s Record With Five-Wicket Haul Against India

Dubai: Matt Henry bowled an impressive spell in the Champions Trophy fixture against India and scripted an important record. He shone in the final Group A fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 and played a key role, taking five wickets. His spell was vital in New Zealand, restricting the opposition to 249 in their 50 overs.

Henry became the first bowler in the 27-year history of the Champions Trophy to take a five-wicket haul against India at the Dubai International Stadium. Before the start of the game, Naveed-ul-Hasan and Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan had taken a four-wicket haul against India in the Champions Trophy fixture of the 2004 edition. Douglas Hondo from Zimbabwe also had taken a four-wicket against India in the 2002 edition played in Sri Lanka.

Henry also clocked the third-best bowling figures against India in ICC ODI events after Kean Macley and Damien Fleming of Australia. Macley has bowling figures of 6/39 in the 1983 World Cup, while Fleming has bowling figures of 5/36 in the 1996 World Cup.

Best Bowling Figures Against India In Champions Trophy

Matt Henry (NZ) - 5/42, Dubai 2025

Naved-ul-Hasan (PAK) - 4/25, Birmingham 2004

Shoaib Akhtar (PAK) - 4/36, Birmingham 2004

Douglas Hondo (ZIM) - 4/62, Colombo 2002.

Henry also surpassed Brian McKechnie in terms of most wickets against India in ICC white-ball tournaments. The right-arm pacer has nine wickets from three fixtures against the Indian side.

Henry spearheaded the bowling attack of the New Zealand team on a sluggish pitch after New Zealand elected to bowl first. He first dismissed Shubman Gill on a couple of runs, ensuring that India didn’t get off to a flier. He also dismissed Virat Kohli as Glenn Phillips took a blinder in the point region.

The 33-year-old came back to bowl in the death overs and picked up the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami. His spell in the death overs prevented India from posting a big total, and the Men in Blue posted a total of 249/9.