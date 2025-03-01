ICC Champions Trophy: Rotating Strike As Soon As You Go In Has Been A Challenge, Admits KL Rahul

Dubai: Indian batter KL Rahul has admitted that rotating strike as soon as you walk in the middle has been a little bit challenging ahead of the Champions Trophy fixture against New Zealand.

India have already entered the semifinals with victories over Paksitan and Bangladesh. They first beat Bangladesh by six wickets, thanks to a blistering hundred from Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami shone with the ball, taking five wickets. Subsequently, they beat Pakistan by six wickets as well, where Virat Kohli blasted a century.

Reviewing India’s campaign so far at the Dubai International Stadium, where they have played all of their games, KL Rahul said that rotating the strike has been a tough task at the surface.

"Rotating the strike as soon as you go in against spinners or fast bowlers has been a little bit of a challenge. So, once those dot balls start to pile up on a batsman, obviously the pressure builds up, and you have to play that big shot or you have to play really short. And that obviously gives the opposition and the bowlers an opportunity. So that has been the challenge. And we're trying to find ways to see how we can rotate the strike a lot more,” the 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter stated.

"We're all very happy hitting boundaries and scoring boundaries, but on this wicket, that is very difficult. We have to make sure that the dot ball percentage is really less and then the risk that you take, the opportunities that you are going to take is suited for this type of wicket and against a certain bowler."

KL Rahul has been moved up and down the order in the Indian team. He has had to switch his batting position according to the team’s needs. In 82 ODIs, he has batted at No.1 in 16 matches, at No.2 in three fixtures, one-down in three matches, 13 times at No. 4, 31 times at No.5 and six times at No. 6. Now, the right-handed batter bats regularly at No.7 position.

"It's never easy for anyone on the team to be moving in different places, but yeah, that's, that's how the game goes. Whatever the team thinks is the best possible combination and what they feel is the best entry points for the player, you leave it up to the team to decide and you just try and do your job,” he stated ahead of India's third and final league fixture against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.

The winner of the match will occupy the top spot in Group A, and it will determine the teams in both the semifinals.