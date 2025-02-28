ICC Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler Steps Down As England White-Ball Captain After Team’s Disappointing Run

Hyderabad: Jos Buttler has resigned from the leadership role of England’s white-ball team after the team’s disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The team got eliminated from the race to the semi-finals after suffering two consecutive defeats against Australia and Afghanistan. Ahead of the fixture against South Africa, he announced his decision to step down from the leadership role of the national side.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully, somebody else who can come in alongside Baz [Brendon McCullum] will take the team to where it needs to be," he said in the press conference.

"The overriding emotions are still sadness and disappointment. I'm sure, in time, that will pass and I can get back to really enjoying my cricket, and [will] also be able to reflect on what an immense honour it is to captain your country and all the special things that come with it."

Buttler was named as the skipper of England's T20I side after Eoin Morgan in 2022. Under his leadership, the team lifted the trophy at the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the team has produced average performances after that in three more ICC events - the 2023 50-over World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Finally, he stepped down from his role after a series of successive campaigns where the team faltered.

Buttler's captaincy came under criticism after the team sustained a poor run of ODI form since the start of the 2023 World Cup. In defence of their title, England managed to register a win in just three group matches out of nine and became the first team to be officially eliminated from the competition.

Buttler led the team in 43 matches, managing to register 18 victories out of them and coneding 25 defeats. The team will lock horns against South Africa on Saturday and it will Butller's last appearance as the captain of the English side.